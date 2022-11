Not Available

Traveling from the deserts of Namibia to the forests of the Amazon, this documentary provides an up-close view of the snake world in all it scaly glory. Cameras mounted on serpents' backs allow viewers a snake's-eye view of their habits and habitats. The resulting footage reveals how they mate, give birth, hunt, feed and make their way through the world. Cobras, thread snakes and desert horned vipers and are just a few of the creatures featured.