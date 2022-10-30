Not Available

La cama is a story that gives a voice to reveal the secrets held by beds. If your bed could speak, what stories would it tell? We spend more than a third of our life in bed; it is the uttermost intimate space. In them lay our secrets; perhaps that is why we never think about them. They are a direct witness of who we are, or who we wish to be. Who would give their bed a voice? Surely nobody in his or her right mind. What secrets are held by motel beds, that of a teenager, a newly divorcée, that of your neighbors?