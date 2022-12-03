The Bedbug

Not Available

After bedbugs invaded their apartment, Sarah and Juan finally return to their home. An exterminator has turned everything upside-down to make sure the couple can reclaim a bug-free life as well as their intimacy. Sarah, who is paranoid that the bedbugs might return, decides to leave the apartment after an argument with Juan. Juan, on the other hand, is attempting to save his relationship whilst also getting rid of the nasty insects. When Sarah decides to finally come back it seems like not all bedbugs are gone...