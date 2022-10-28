Not Available

The Bedevilled

  • Horror

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Toei Company

In a small town found the only son of possession, the local, most influential family, dead and naked in vinbutiks hostess, Cheng Niang. His father insists that there is a murder committed by Chai-Tseng Chu, Cheng Niang husband. Tseng claims he is innocent. However, Cheng Niang has disappeared. Old Lin then tries to bribe Magistrate Tang judging Tseng to death and execute him immediately. Cheng Niang learns about her husband's death and freezing. Judge Tang is guilty and begins to see ghosts every night

Cast

Reiko IkeCheng Niang
O Chun-HungMagistrate Tang
James TienTseng Chia Chu
Wong LanYue Ying
Dean ShekLin Chi Yao
Lee KwanGao Hu

View Full Cast >

Images