The Beggar Bride

How far will she go for money? "Don't you see, Billy, people like them owe people like us." Young, beautiful and living on the breadline with a feckless husband and a sickly child, Angela Harper decides to take matters into her own hands in order to save her family from the poverty trap. She hits on the perfect plan after noticing a newspaper feature on the once divorced and once widowed lord, Sir Fabian Ormoerod. She will marry the man and then hit him for a massive divorce settlement. And so the stunning Ms Angela Harper, successful lingerie buyer with an alluring independent streak is born...