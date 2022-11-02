The Beggar Bride

How far will she go for money? "Don't you see, Billy, people like them owe people like us." Young, beautiful and living on the breadline with a feckless husband and a sickly child, Angela Harper decides to take matters into her own hands in order to save her family from the poverty trap. She hits on the perfect plan after noticing a newspaper feature on the once divorced and once widowed lord, Sir Fabian Ormoerod. She will marry the man and then hit him for a massive divorce settlement. And so the stunning Ms Angela Harper, successful lingerie buyer with an alluring independent streak is born...
|Nicholas Jones
|Sir Fabian Ormerod
|Joe Duttine
|Billy Harper
|Richard Lintern
|Callister
|John Bowler
|Inspector Hayes
|T.R. Bowen
|Jerry
|Tricia McAlpin
|Laura
