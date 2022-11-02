Not Available

The Beggar Bride

  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

How far will she go for money? "Don't you see, Billy, people like them owe people like us." Young, beautiful and living on the breadline with a feckless husband and a sickly child, Angela Harper decides to take matters into her own hands in order to save her family from the poverty trap. She hits on the perfect plan after noticing a newspaper feature on the once divorced and once widowed lord, Sir Fabian Ormoerod. She will marry the man and then hit him for a massive divorce settlement. And so the stunning Ms Angela Harper, successful lingerie buyer with an alluring independent streak is born...

Cast

Nicholas JonesSir Fabian Ormerod
Joe DuttineBilly Harper
Richard LinternCallister
John BowlerInspector Hayes
T.R. BowenJerry
Tricia McAlpinLaura

Images