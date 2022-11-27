Not Available

The SEC is in Steve Spurrier's blood. He grew up in Tennessee as a fan of the Volunteers. He won the Heisman Trophy as the quarterback for the University of Florida, and then came back to coach the Gators to a national championship. Now he coaches the University of South Carolina, the team that produced the No. 1 pick in the 2014 NFL draft, Jadeveon Clowney. Co-executive produced by Kenny Chesney and Shaun Silva, "The Believer" reveals the essence of the most competitive man in the most competitive football conference in the nation