The Bellboy

Stanley is a bellboy at the Fountainbleau Hotel in Miami Beach. It is there that he performs his duties quietly and without a word to anyone. All that he displays are facial expressions and a comedic slapstick style. And anything that can go wrong - does go wrong when Stanley is involved. Then one day, Jerry Lewis, big star, arrives at the hotel and some of the staff notice the striking resemblanc
|Jerry Lewis
|Stanley / Himself
|Alex Gerry
|Mr. Novak, Hotel Manager
|Milton Berle
|Himself / Bellboy (uncredited)
|Bob Clayton
|Bob, Bell Captain
|Sonnie Sands
|Sonnie, Bellboy (as Sonny Sands)
|Eddie Shaeffer
|Eddie, Bellboy
