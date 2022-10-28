1960

The Bellboy

  • Comedy

Release Date

July 19th, 1960

Studio

Jerry Lewis Productions

Stanley is a bellboy at the Fountainbleau Hotel in Miami Beach. It is there that he performs his duties quietly and without a word to anyone. All that he displays are facial expressions and a comedic slapstick style. And anything that can go wrong - does go wrong when Stanley is involved. Then one day, Jerry Lewis, big star, arrives at the hotel and some of the staff notice the striking resemblanc

Cast

Jerry LewisStanley / Himself
Alex GerryMr. Novak, Hotel Manager
Milton BerleHimself / Bellboy (uncredited)
Bob ClaytonBob, Bell Captain
Sonnie SandsSonnie, Bellboy (as Sonny Sands)
Eddie ShaefferEddie, Bellboy

