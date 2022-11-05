The Bells Toll for the Barefooted

Not Available

A dramatic story from the end of WW II and a remarkable contemplation of the value of true friendship, meaning and purpose oflife or the possibility to be humane even in inhuma ne conditions. In a frosty mountain setting a cruel struggle for life takes place. After a fight, two partisans return to their brigade carrying along a young German soldier as a captive. But suddenly, amidst the hopelessness of barren mountains. all protagonists find themselves in a liminal existential situation.