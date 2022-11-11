The Ben Cobb Show

Not Available

A fictional chat show made as part of Love magazine’s #MOVINGLOVE, the publication’s ‘moving image’ channel on YouTube. The film, shot by Call This Number with creative direction by Love’s founding editor-in-chief Katie Grand, also stars Rami Malek as “notorious and egomaniacal” director Harry Bardo, interviewed by Cobb, who plays himself, as the suave host of the eponymous show (it also marks Malek’s first film since Bohemian Rhapsody for which he won Best Actor at this year’s Oscars). Interspersed throughout the interview – which is set somewhere in the “recent past”, though has a distinctly 1970s aesthetic – are turns from a slew of models and actresses, including Emily Ratajkowski, Felicity Jones, Fran Summers, Maggie Gyllenhaal and Karen Elson (among others), who each perform clips from the fictional director’s oeuvre.