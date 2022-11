Not Available

Brother's tardiness has become such an inconvenience for others that he's given a wristwatch to correct the behavior. The watch gives Brother the time, but not the will to be on time and he continues making excuses. Not until Lenny causes Brother to be late for a movie does Brother realize how inconsiderate it is to keep others waiting. Includes 5 Stories: Catch the Bus Trouble with Grown Ups Moving Day The Bad Dream Attic Treasure