The Bermuda Triangle Solved?

Not Available

A groundbreaking documentary on an age-old mystery, The Bermuda Triangle covers more than a million miles of ocean that seem to defy explanation. Over the last century alone hundreds of ships and aircraft have simply vanished without a trace. For the first time we reveal the science behind the fiction. With never-before-seen footage, we talk to the experts and eyewitnesses, analyze the reports and we dive to the bottom of the ocean in our efforts to unravel the mystery of the Bermuda Triangle.