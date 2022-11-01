The Besieged Fortress

Not Available

A look at the disastrous effects a rain flood has on a termite community (IMDb). A young couple, a king and queen termite, settle down and build a grand empire within a massive mound. When the mound suffers damage from rain, fire, and a falling branch, the scent from the termite colony is carried off by wind and catches the attention of a swarming driver ant colony led by their "black queen." Now a war is waged as ant and termite fight a battle of minuscule proportions for the survival of their very colonies (kevinxirau)..