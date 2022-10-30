1956

The Bespoke Overcoat

  • Drama
  • Fantasy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

October 6th, 1956

Studio

Remus

Fender is a lowly clerk in the warehouse of clothing manufacturers Ranting and Co. His one ambition is to have an overcoat of his own. Refused one by the cold hearted Ranting he asks a tailor friend, Morry, to make him one instead, but dies of cold before he can take delivery of it. Unwilling to give up his only desire even in death, he returns as a ghost to persuade Morry to steal him the overcoat he so coveted in life.

Cast

David KossoffMorry
Alfie BassFender
Alan TilvernMr. Ranting

Images