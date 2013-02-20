The Best Bar in America

2013

A whiskey-fueled writing assignment takes one man on an epic motorcycle road trip through the bars and taverns across the American West. Riding a 1960 BMW R60/2, the journey leads Sanders from the red rock deserts of Arizona and Utah north to the mountains of Montana. With help of fellow traveler and sage, Northway and a variety of other colorful characters along the way, Sanders gets learns the way of the road and the zen of the bar.