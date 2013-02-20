2013

The Best Bar in America

  • Western
  • Adventure

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

February 20th, 2013

Studio

Not Available

A whiskey-fueled writing assignment takes one man on an epic motorcycle road trip through the bars and taverns across the American West. Riding a 1960 BMW R60/2, the journey leads Sanders from the red rock deserts of Arizona and Utah north to the mountains of Montana. With help of fellow traveler and sage, Northway and a variety of other colorful characters along the way, Sanders gets learns the way of the road and the zen of the bar.

Cast

David AckroydNorthway
Gregory T. CollettTex
Roger HeddenCowboy Barfly

