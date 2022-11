Not Available

The Best Bet revolves around Richard, Shun and Huang whose friendships are put to a test when one of them struck 4D and decides to keep the winnings all to himself. What consequences will his choice have on this friendship? A satirical comedy, which explores the greed, deceit and also the triumph of the human spirits, The Best Bet is about the consequence of our choices, and the path it will take us once we cross that threshold.