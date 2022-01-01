The Best British Rock Concert Of All Time: Live At Knebworth

Not Available

On the 30th June 1990 in the grounds of Knebworth House a concert was staged to raise funds for Nordoff-Robbins Music Therapy and the Brit School For Performing Arts. It has since been heralded as the "best British rock concert of all time". The breathtaking performing line-up was drawn entirely from acts who had been recipients of the prestigious Sliver Clef Award presented annually by Nordoff-Robbins Music Therapy for outstanding services to the British Music Industry. All the artists gave their time and performances for free in order to support the charity and this 20th Anniversary deluxe edition will continue to raise funds so that they can continue their invaluable work.