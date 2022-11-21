The Best by Private 25: Latex Sex

Not Available

Latex Sex is a collection of Private's kinkiest latex sex moments. 6 stories of dirty eroticism where fetish is the "cum on" for these slaves and hareem bitches. In "Medical Madness" 2 naughty nurses fuck 1 guy. "Take Me Don't Hurt Me" is set in a caged hareem with a latex clad guy hidden in a coffin. "Rubber Kiss" features a latex sex crazed couple. In 'Superfuckers' a Dominatrix decides to initiate a new slave into her hareem. In "Nasty Nurses" 2 guys get freaky with a girl in a body bag. And in the final story, "Fetish Therapy", it's a full moon party to lose your inhibitions in a fantastic group orgy.