Fill your holidays with extra good cheer from the special world of Wee Sing as Santa's elves work their magic to create the best Christmas ever! Join Susie, Johnny, Nell, Will---and some unexpected guests---on an enchanting trip to the North Pole. Poofer, Dimpie, Snooter, and the rest of Santa’s elves need help! Can their friends solve the problem in the “St. Nick” of time? Kids will have a ball singing, dancing, and playing along with over 20 favorite holiday songs and fingerplays while learning that personal challenges can be overcome---with the help of friends. This full hour of live-action, merry-making fun is sure to bring smiles to young faces all year long!