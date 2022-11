Not Available

On October 15, 1986, the New York Mets came back from a three-run deficit in the ninth and beat the Houston Astros in 16 innings to win the pennant. This film recreates the Mets' infamous postgame celebration, from champagne in the jacuzzi to the destruction of a perfectly good Ozark Airlines DC-10. Starring the voices of Lenny Dykstra, Dwight Gooden, Kevin Mitchell, and Darryl Strawberry.