2005

The Best Man

  • Comedy
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

July 8th, 2005

Studio

Surefire Film Productions

When writer's block derails the literary dreams of Olly Pickering, he has to move in with his friend Murray after losing all his money. Things start to look up when Olly's college pal James asks him to be the best man at his wedding. Prior to the nuptials, Olly is drawn to a woman whom he thinks is the bride's sister -- only she turns out to be the bride, Sarah. Can Murray, who dislikes James, help get Sarah and Olly together?

Cast

Seth GreenMurray
Amy SmartSarah Marie Barker
Kate AshfieldBecka
Jodhi MayTania
Philip JacksonMr. Barker
Anna ChancellorDana

