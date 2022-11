Not Available

Animation's original sultry siren Boop-oop-a-doops her way into screen legend with these 13 classic cartoons. Max Fleischer's bubbly bombshell, whose character was originally a sexy girl dog, fights off lecherous suitors while delighting audiences in this collection from the 1930s. The legendary cartoons include "We Did It," "A Song and a Day," "The Hot Air Salesman," "Whoops, I'm a Cowboy" and "Rhythm on the Reservation."