It takes all these words and more to describe The Best of Boys in Love, a wildly diverse collection of films that mixes of styles, settings, and stories ranging from "elegant gay romance [that is] very sexy" (Frontiers), to a musical send-up of Hollywood-- a la New York s village, to an "exquisite period piece" (Village Voice) set in New Zealand. The Best of Boys in Love DVD features seven audience favorites selected from our collection of award-winning gay short films.