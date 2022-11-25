The Best of Christopher Daniels: Heaven Sent, Hell Bound

Not Available

One of the dominant forces in TNA's X Division, The "Fallen Angel" fancies himself as "God's gift to wrestling". While this thinking may be a bit arrogant, there is no denying the fact that Christopher Daniels is one of the most decorated athletes in wrestling today. The self-proclaimed "Mr. TNA" has taken the X Division to a new level with his no-nonsense, take-no-prisoners attitude. For any fan of the star, this is truly the wrestling gospel according to "The Fallen Angel" Christopher Daniels.