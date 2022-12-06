The Best of Classic Game Room

Not Available

Experience more than 4 hours of Classic Game Room with behind the scenes features from series creator and presenter, Mark Bussler, recounting the past 15 years of CGR. Includes choice cuts of more than 50 fan favorite reviews like the Vectrex Game Console, Earth Defense Force 2017, Truxton and videos like Viral Dog, Custom Van review and the AT-AT toy review. Special videos, and exclusives like the El Camino vs. Ferrari showdown, the Half-Life review and Super Metroid review, Mark's Broken Game Boy Advance SP review and a 2014 re-review of Omega Boost for PlayStation! Also contains new 2014 reviews of Steel Battalion for Xbox and Shenmue for Sega Dreamcast. REGION FREE!! NTSC video. Totally rad.