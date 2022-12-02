Not Available

David Phelps is among the most extraordinary tenors alive and has wowed audiences all over the world since joining the Gaither Vocal Band in 1997. But David is more than just a voice... he is a devoted husband and father of four, an inventive artist, a friend, a craftsman, and much more. The Best of David Phelps brings together David's most awe-inspiring moments from the Gaither Homecoming stage with a very personal journey into the life, family and faith behind that flawless voice!