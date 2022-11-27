Not Available

Dorien (37) has everything to make her happy: a successful husband, two adorable children and a veterinary practice full of small pets. But when she discovers a year-long affair among her parents and her husband turns out to be very close with a colleague, she begins to doubt. A phone call bearing bad news is the last straw. She feels lost, alone. Dorien evaluates her life: is this it? The Best of Dorien B. is a dramatic comedy about a woman who among all the craziness rediscovers herself