The Best of Flipside Video Vol. 1

This 126 minute DVD features raw, vintage live performances by Bad Religion, The Circle Jerks, The Weirdos, and The Dickies. These performances, originally released on VHS as ""Best Of Flipside Volume 1"" and ""Best Of Flipside Volume 6,"" capture all the aggressiveness and energy of the L.A. punk rock scene in the mid-eighties. The DVD also features bonus live tracks from Dead Kennedy's and D.O.A. Among the classic tracks included are Bad Religion's ""Politics"", Circle Jerks' ""Coup D'etat"", Weirdos' ""We Got The Neutron Bomb"" and Dickies' ""You Drive Me Ape.