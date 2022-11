Not Available

Charlie Chase can make even the most poker-faced country star crack. Watch him make big names like Kenny Rogers, the Oak Ridge Boys, Jerry Clower, Restless Heart, Vince Gill, Misty Rowe and Florence Henderson bust a gut when he pulls all sorts of crazy pranks. The gags don't stop with "Funny Business," and this collection gathers the funniest episodes of this short-lived but popular TNN series.