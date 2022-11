Not Available

Sixteen stirring songs by gospel star Ivan Parker are assembled in this sparkling collection, which also features rare performance clips, Parker family photos and interviews with the singer, who discusses his feelings on music, life and faith. Songs include "When I Get Carried Away," "Love Is Like a River," "Midnight Cry," "In the Garden," "Rise Again," "Go Ask," "No One Ever Cared for Me Like Jesus," "Go Ask" and "Close to the Well."