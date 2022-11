Not Available

Home to the longest castle in Europe, German town Burghausen is also home to one of the continent's longest-running jazz festivals. This presentation comprises a range of highlights from the eclectic annual event. The Dirty Dozen Brass Band, Michael Camilo, Brad Mehldau, Tim Ries and the Rolling Stones Project, Paul Kuhn, Zap Mama and others get this normally quiet burg hopping with a broad sampling of jazz, blues and even some rock 'n' roll.