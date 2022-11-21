The Best Of Louis Armstrong: Satchmo At His Best

Not Available

The Stars In Concert DVD series presents the best performances of legendary artists who have secured a well-deserved place in music history. On this DVD, youll find an anthology of Louis Armstrongs best TV performances. A great tribute to a great artist. Titles: 1. Hello Dolly 2. Ill Be Glad When Youre Dead You Rascal You 3. Muskrat Rumble 4. On The Sunny Side Of The Street 5. Nobody Knows The Trouble Ive Seen 6. Jeepers Creepers 7. Cest Si Bon 8. Now You Has Jazz/ Tiger Rag 9. Birth Of The Blues 10. I Love Jazz 11. South Rampart Street Parade 12. When Its Sleepy Time Down South 13. Just Because 14. St. Louis Blues 15. Someday 16. When The Saints Go Marching In 17. Umbrella Man