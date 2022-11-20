The Best of Mark Lowry & Bill Gaither

Not Available

Mark Lowry is a very clever comedian, as well as an excellent singer, and this DVD focuses on his funny routines during the thirteen years he spent with the Gaither Vocal Band. The way it is presented, is that Mark and Bill Gaither are shown in a relaxed setting, as they sit and talk about the clips they show from the many Homecoming Series concerts around the country, as well as one in Ireland, and a short piece in England. It also includes some terrific music with the comedy, and my favorites are the two versions of "I'm Gonna Keep On", with Bill trying to sing the song while he is interrupted by bird calls and Mark's mischief; it's a terrific combination of wonderful music and harmonies, and at the same time totally hilarious. Well edited, this is a fast moving one hour and thirty-five minute show, interesting as well amusing, with often laugh-out-loud humor. Good clean fun is hard to come by, and Mark is one of the best at it. -Alejandra Vernon