The Best of Mr. Bean

Starring the incomparable Rowan Atkinson as Mr. Bean, this DVD features 5 of the funniest and most inspired episodes from the timelessly hysterical hit TV show. First unleashed in 1989, the classic British series emerged from Rowan Atkinson's stage performances which featured the silent, physically outrageous comic acting that won him an International Emmy Award, a Cable Ace Award, the Golden Rose of Montreaux--and a global cult following. The madcap brilliance of the awkward man-child puts Bean right on par with greats such as Buster Keaton and Charlie Chaplin. Atkinson's visual humor and infantile havoc-wreaking transcend linguistic frontiers in this irresistible comedy montage. This special collection features the best of the best, with absolutely classic sketches featuring all the funniest, most gut-busting moments in Bean history.