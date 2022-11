Not Available

For three decades, the German television mega-hit "MusikLaden" drew an impressive list of musical legends from all over the world, capturing rare and memorable live concert performances. In this energetic show taped in 1982, disco impresarios Kool and the Gang perform hit songs with a unique blend of R&B, funk and disco, including "Celebration," "Ladies Night," "Get Down On It," "Too Hot," "Go Dancing" and "Big Fun."