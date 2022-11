Not Available

Legendary female rockers of the 1970s are featured in this compilation of live, uncut performances from the classic German TV show "MusikLaden." The Motels rock the studios of Radio Bremen with "Closets & Bullets," "Anticipating" and "Total Control." Heart performs memorable rock anthems "Magic Man" and "Barracuda." Bonnie Tyler takes the stage for "It's a Heartache." And Suzie Quattro sings "If You Can't Give Me Love" and "Tear Me Apart."