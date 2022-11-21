Not Available

The Best of Musikladen Live Classic Rock

    An exciting potpourri of Sixties and Seventies musical luminaries are showcased on "Musikladen Live: Volume Four." From the demented and macabre stage antics of Alice Cooper to the Beatlesque wizardry of Badfinger, "The Best Of Musikladen - Volume Four" offers explosive performances by a who's who of chart giants including Jethro Tull, BTO, The Hollies, The Doobie Brothers and Three Dog Night among others. Song List: Jethro Tull - Nothing Is Easy, Alice Cooper - Eighteen, Kiki Dee Band - I've Got The Music In Me, Johnny Rivers - Rockin' Pneumonia & The Boogie Woogie Flu, Badfinger - Come & Get It, The Hollies - Look Through Any Window, BTO - You Ain't Seen Nothing Yet, Doobie Brothers - China Grove, Ten Years After - Good Morning Little School Girl, Humble Pie - Natural Born Woman, Canned Heat - Try A Little Tenderness

