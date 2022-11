Not Available

Originally broadcast on the German television show "MusikLaden," this live performance features Steven Stills's band Manassas playing "Hide It So Deep," "Jet Set," "Song of Love" and six other vocal harmonies. Stills -- a former member of influential bands Buffalo Springfield and Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young -- delights with mellow guitar licks, strengthened by the talent of Chris Hillman of the Byrds and the Flying Burrito Brothers.