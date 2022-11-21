The Best of Naseem Hamed

Not Available

`Prince Naseem Hamed' started boxing professionally in 1992 and was soon well known for his fl ashy, compulsive, unpredictable style . In his career he won the WBC, IBF and WBO world titles at various weights but would always be known as a showman and entertainer. Hamed's most powerful punch was a straight left that was known to knock strong fighters out in a single shot. Hamed was also known to clown around in the ring. When hit cleanly he would smile at opponents, make faces, shake his head, and shrug his shoulders to indicate that he wasn't hurt! Prince Naseem was one of the most flamboyant fighters of our time and this DVD traces the highlights of his extraordinary career from start to finish - blow by blow!