For a quarter-century, this PBS series has celebrated the unparalleled beauty of the natural world and reminded us of our connection to the animal kingdom. Witness goslings hatching upon towering cliffs, snow leopards hunting in the Himalayas and flocks of quelea sweeping across the Serengeti. With images captured by many of the world's best cinematographers, this remarkable collection features narration by James Earl Jones and Liev Schreiber.