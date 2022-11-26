The Best of Peter Cook and Dudley Moore

Not Available

In this tribute to the late greats Peter Cook and Dudley Moore, a frankly large collection of some of their best bits. 1965 saw Pete and Dud in a new show NOT ONLY BUT ALSO and their now classic act was an irresistible combination of scripted and seemingly improvised sketches, where corpsing and ad-libs were an integral part of their often bizarre entertainment. Highlights include: the cloth-capped 'Dagenham Dialogues,' 'Sir Arthur Greeb-Streebling,' '5-4-3-2-1...,' 'The Superthunderstingraycars,' 'the Leaping Nuns,' 'The Gliddof Glood,' 'Bo Dudley' and 'Goodbyee song'