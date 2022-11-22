Not Available

Introduced by Jean Butler, The Best of Riverdance, brings together the stunning highlights and classic performances from the show filmed at various international venues over the previous 10 years. This special compilation, The Best of Riverdance, features performances from the various Riverdance Troupes who have taken the show to the four corners of the world. Highlights include: Reel Around the Sun performed by Michael Flatley and the Riverdance Troupe at the Poin Theatre in Dublin, Countess Cathleen performed by Joanne Doyle and the Riverdance Troup in Geneva, Thunderstorm performed by Pat Roddy and the Riverdance Troup in Radio City Music Hall, New York, Heartland, performed by Jean Butler and Michael Flatley at the Point Theatre and a very special compilation performance of Riverdance featuring the talents of the shows lead dancers over the past ten years.