Quite possibly the most recognizable voice in gospel music today is the voice of five-time Grammy-winner, Russ Taff. Since his earliest days as a defining influence for The Imperials, Russ has left his unique soul-print on every song he has sung. Now, more than twenty years later, these songs ring truer than ever for this seasoned performer. Hosted by Bill Gaither, The Best Of Russ Taff reveals a side of Russ's story and songs you may have never heard before. Includes: When He Set Me Free O Say, But I'm Glad Heartbreak Ridge And New Hope Road He Came Through (The Lord Came Through) The Really Big News Praise The Lord When He Calls I'll Fly Away Ain't No Grave What A Wonderful World We Will Stand Hold To God's Unchanging Hand Born Again They Call It Gospel Music When The Rains Come Farther Along Bethlehem, Galilee, Gethsemane Trumpet Of Jesus