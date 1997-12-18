1997

The Best of Sessions at West 54th: Vol. 1

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

December 18th, 1997

Studio

Columbia Nashville Legacy

Collecting highlights from the debut season of the acclaimed PBS series "Sessions at West 54th," this compilation video captures performances by musical greats such as trumpet maestro Wynton Marsalis and Grammy-winning cellist Yo-Yo Ma. Other artists making appearances include Emmylou Harris, Ani DiFranco, Rickie Lee Jones, Shawn Colvin, Suzanne Vega, Sinéad O'Connor, Keb' Mo', Patti Smith and more.

Cast

Suzanne Vega
Richard Thompson
Shawn Colvin
Ani DiFranco
Rickie Lee Jones
Daniel Lanois

