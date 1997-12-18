The Best of Sessions at West 54th: Vol. 1

1997

Collecting highlights from the debut season of the acclaimed PBS series "Sessions at West 54th," this compilation video captures performances by musical greats such as trumpet maestro Wynton Marsalis and Grammy-winning cellist Yo-Yo Ma. Other artists making appearances include Emmylou Harris, Ani DiFranco, Rickie Lee Jones, Shawn Colvin, Suzanne Vega, Sinéad O'Connor, Keb' Mo', Patti Smith and more.