With performances by Lyle Lovett, Natalie Merchant, Randy Newman and many other acclaimed musical artists, this best-of collection features highlights from the second season of the public television concert and interview series. Other artists in the spotlight include Lou Reed, Ozomatli, John Hiatt, Lucinda Williams, Elvis Costello with Burt Bacharach, Afro-Cuban All-Stars, Neil Finn, the Mavericks, Kronos Quartet and Steve Earle.