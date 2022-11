Not Available

Comediennes Sally Phillips, Doon MacKichan and Fiona Allen star in this compilation of the best moments from the first two series of their hit comedy show. Prior to 'Smack the Pony', Doon was probably best known to viewers for her work on 'The Day Today' and 'Knowing Me, Knowing You with Alan Partridge', while Sally co-starred in 'I'm Alan Partridge' and Fiona made a splash following her sordid affair with Mike Baldwin in 'Coronation Street'.