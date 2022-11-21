The Best Of Soundstage

Not Available

A compilation of outstanding live performances by today's premier artists presented in pristine High Definition. Foreigner: Feels Like The First Time Stevie Nicks: Gold Dust Woman Steve Winwood: Dear Mr. Fantasy Sheryl Crow: Everyday Is A Winding Road Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers: Refugee Heart: Magic Man George Jones: He Stopped Loving Her Today Trace Adkins: Chrome REO Speedwagon: Take It On The Run Chris Isaak: Wicked Game Idina Menzel: Defying Gravity Idina Menzel and Josh Grobin: Awake Jewel: Foolish Games Jewel: Hands Ringo Starr: Photograph Fleetwood Mac: The Chain