Patterned artwork designed and painted by Gondi artists in tribal India is brought to life in this highly decorative film which tells the story of a vain mouse who considers herself to be the best of the best and hence deserving of the best of the best in all things. Her well-meaning friend the wagtail takes her demands literally and tries to satisfy the greedy mouse’s every whim with disastrous consequences for the mouse. Traditional Gondi Song sung by Pardhan Gonds from Bhopal. The sacred fiddle - the Bana played by a Pardhan Gond musician and recorded in Pantagarh.