Not Available

Video series spotlighting memorable moments and roasts hosted by Dean Martin. "Dean Martin Celebrity Roasts" were periodic specials aired in the 1970s and 1980s, which roasted (or honored) such stars as Lucille Ball, Muhammad Ali and Johnny Carson; guests then recalled comedic moments they shared. Comedian Rich Little (a regular on the "Roast" specials) served as pitchman for the videos in a series of TV infomercials