The Best of the Jammys, Vol. 2

Not Available

The Jammys celebrates the best in live, improvisational music. Founded in 2000 as an alternative to mainstream award shows, the event has become the premier grassroots music event in the country. The Jammys pays tribute to the musicians who take chances, and whose musicianship is exceptional, original and thrives in a live setting. The best way to illustrate the power of live music is to bring together a diversity of musicians who may have never before performed together. We have captured the magic of the Jammys on film and include here not only THE BEST OF THE JAMMYS, but some of the most original and authentic music collaborations ever.