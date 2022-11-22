The Best of The Johnny Cash TV Show 1969-1971

Not Available

The Best Of The Johnny Cash Show 1969-1971, collects some of the top performances from the man in black's television show. If you're unfamiliar with the show, all you need to know is that it features Cash, his wife June Carter, and artists like Bob Dylan, Joni Mitchell, George Jones, Neil Young, Creedance Clearwater Revival, Loretta Lynn, Ray Charles, and Roy Orbison performing some of their classic hits. Both as individuals and occasionally as duets with their host Cash. Highlights include Cash's opening "I Walk The Line", young Bob Dylan's "I Threw It All Away", George Jones' "She Thinks I Still Care", Neil Young's "The Needle & The Damage Done", CCR's "Bad Moon Rising", Loretta Lynn's "I Know How", and Cash's rousing finale of "A Boy Named Sue".